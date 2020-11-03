GALVESTON
Republicans will continue representing Galveston County in the Texas Legislature after four incumbent candidates for the Texas House of Representatives and Senate won reelection on Tuesday.
State Sens. Larry Taylor and Brandon Creighton and state Reps. Mayes Middleton and Greg Bonnen all won reelection, according to incomplete and unofficial results.
As of 11 p.m., Taylor, of Friendswood, was leading former District Court Judge Susan Criss, 206,495 votes to 130,721 votes, a 22-point margin, for reelection to State Senate District 11. The district includes Galveston and Brazoria counties. Libertarian Jared Wissel received 7,996 votes.
Taylor will continue to be one of the most senior Republicans in the state Senate when the Texas legislative session begins in January. He was a key figure in public education reform during the recent session.
Middleton, of Winnie, won his second term to the House of Representatives. He defeated Galveston restaurant owner Jeff Antonelli, 41,533 to 24,349. Middleton represents Texas House District 23, which includes the cities of Galveston and Texas City, as well as most of Chambers County.
In Galveston County, Middleton received 27,440 votes, about 54 percent of the votes in the county. In Chambers County, Middleton received 17,200 votes to Antonelli's 3,521.
Middleton will go into his second term in the House as the chairman of the conservative Texas Freedom Caucus.
Bonnen defeated Democrat Brian Rogers, an attorney and former newspaper reporter, 61,629 to 22,566. He had received 71 percent of the vote, according to incomplete and unofficial results. Libertarian Dick Illyes received 2,251 votes.
Bonnen, a neurosurgeon from Friendswood, will serve a fifth term in House District 24, which includes Santa Fe, League City, Friendswood and other parts of Galveston County.
Creighton, whose Senate District 4 includes Bolivar Peninsula, defeated Democrat Jay Sittleburg and Libertarian Cameron Brock. Creighton received 731,236 votes, good for 84.5 percent of the votes as of 11 p.m.
Galveston County's state representation has been completely Republican since former state Rep. Craig Eiland retired after the 2015 legislative session.
