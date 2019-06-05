FRIENDSWOOD
Police Wednesday were investigating a Tuesday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound, officials said.
Investigators responded to a report of a shooting about 6:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Autumn Creek Drive and found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.
That man was transported to a hospital, and police did not have an update on his condition Wednesday morning, officials said.
Responders then dispatched canine units to the area and the area around apartments in the 3100 block of West Bay Area Boulevard searching for a black man with no shirt in a silver truck, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.