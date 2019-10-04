GALVESTON
Crews with AT&T are working to restore service for mobile customers in the Galveston area after reports of an outage.
These customers may be affected by a fiber-optic cut in the area, AT&T spokesman Dale Ingram said.
Ingram could not immediately confirm when the problem began and when it will be resolved.
