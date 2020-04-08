Organizations such as CHRISTUS Our Daily Bread and Catholic Charities’ Beacon of Hope Center, both in Galveston, have continued to provide services to some of the most vulnerable people during the COVID-19 crisis.
Five days a week, clients can still depend on two hot meals at Our Daily Bread, 2420 Winnie St. And emergency food and financial assistance are still available for county residents in need, according to Elizabeth Kinard, executive director at the Beacon of Hope Center, 1204 45th St.
The organizations depend solely on volunteers and community donations, officials said.
One of those volunteers, Armando Treviño, 64, of Galveston, served for 20 years and as the main cook for five years, and he wouldn’t have it any other way, he said.
Known for his spaghetti with meat sauce, beef stew, chicken parmigiana, meatloaf and Mexican pollo con arroz, Treviño and a small group of staff members and volunteers have been serving two to-go meals for 80 to 100 homeless clients daily.
“There are numerous volunteers and employees here that work as a team to help those in need,” Treviño said. “All the volunteers play a critical role in the same objective of helping to feed folks who sometimes have nowhere else to go.”
After being diagnosed with diabetes and struggling to accept it, Treviño, who is now a retired teacher from Ball High School and has been a part-time waiter at Gaido’s for 30 years, was encouraged by his wife, Jovita, to use his talent at Our Daily Bread, he said.
“I walked into the building one morning and offered my help and was put into the kitchen to cook the very first day,” Treviño said. “It was a commitment that I continue to this day.
“We’re taking extra precautions during this time and are also practicing social distancing by allowing them to pick up their items outside the building. I just can’t emphasize enough the importance of volunteering — especially at this time of extreme hardships to those who have no home to seek shelter in.”
Like most, COVID-19 has forced Our Daily Bread to scale back its services and change the way it operates, Director Angela Joseph said.
“However, it hasn’t changed the spirit in which our dedicated team of associates and volunteers delivers those services,” Joseph said. “We understand how important the meals and clothing are to our clients and will continue to do so as long as possible.”
During the last two weeks in March, Catholic Charities took more than 450 COVID-related calls and provided 8,290 pounds of food to 651 people using social distancing distribution.
Aside from serving through the food pantry, Catholic Charities interacts strictly by phone or email with clients seeking financial assistance for rent or utilities, organizers said.
“We’ve been up and running without interruption since this pandemic was identified as a threat to our community,” Kinard said. "What has changed is how we’re providing help. Our primary concern is protecting the safety of our clients, volunteers and staff while we serve.
“Through the grace of God, not even a pandemic can keep Catholic Charities from providing our life-changing services,” President Cynthia Colbert said. “We are people of faith relying on God’s protection as we help people during this time of great need.”
I really appreciated the story. Great people doing great things. Thanks
