The League City Police Department needs the public's help reuniting nearly 20 stolen bicycles, many of them high-end mountain bikes, and other property with their owners.
The thefts occurred between mid-November 2021 and mid-January, according to police.
Reports of the bikes and other items first came in January, when three Segways, worth about $600 each, were reported stolen from a garage in the Mar Bella subdivision, police detective Chris Evans said.
The act was caught on a security camera, which provided a decent description of a suspect and a car, Evans said.
Later, a bicycle was reported stolen in the same neighborhood and also was caught on video. The same suspect was identified from the video in the Segway thefts, Evans said.
"I started looking into him and it matched the description," Evans said.
A tip from another agency provided a name and car.
The suspect eventually was identified as David Burns, 43, of Friendswood, police said.
An additional tip provided Evans with information Burns had a storage unit registered in his name in Webster, the detective said.
"There was a report there were lots of bicycles in that storage unit as well as Segways and other items," Evans said.
Officers executed a search warrant at the storage unit and found several bicycles, along with two Segways, two generators and other items, Evans said.
Most of the bicycles were higher-end mountain bikes valued at about $500 each, Evans said.
Evans is charged in Galveston County with burglary of a habitation, a second degree felony, and theft, a class B misdemeanor. His bond was set at $65,000 on the two charges, police said.
Burns was being held on an unrelated charge in the Harris County Jail, however, police said.
Police have received numerous calls about the recovered items after posting about them on social media pages. Some items already have been returned to owners, who, in addition to League City, live in Alvin, Pearland, Deer Park and Pasadena.
“League City is not a high crime area," police department spokesman John Griffith said.
"Crimes of opportunity is what we face more than anything because things are left unsecured and left accessible."
Burns targeted area schools, bike trails and bike shops, police allege.
People can determine whether their bicycles or other property was recovered by calling Evans at 281-554-1863.
Stolen property inquiries related to this case are limited to items stolen between November 2021 and mid-January, he said.
