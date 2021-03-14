Gov. Greg Abbott lifted all pandemic-related restrictions statewide on March 10, including mask mandates in public places, and left it up to business owners whether to require people to continue to wear masks while on their property.
The Question of the Week is: Will you continue to wear masks in public places?
• Yes, everywhere I go
• Yes, if I am asked to
• No, I'm done with masks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.