LEAGUE CITY
Police are seeking the public's help identifying the driver who fatally injured a League City teen in a hit-and-run crash on Monday morning.
River Russell, 19, of League City, died at a local hospital on Wednesday morning, police said.
Russell was taken to the hospital on early Monday after he was found lying in a ditch in the 1200 block of FM 270 in League City at about 3:50 a.m.
Police were called to the area for a "welfare check" and found Russell there, near a "debris field" that included his personal items, including a skateboard.
Police believe Russell was struck by a vehicle traveling south on the road sometime between 2:45 a.m. and 3:50 a.m. on Monday morning.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call investigators at 281-554-1873.
How dare you drive off and leave someone on the side of the road!! How could anyone do that?
