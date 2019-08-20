GALVESTON
Five palm trees caught fire in Galveston on Tuesday, damaging a fence and a parked car. Investigators believe the fire was accidental, officials said on Tuesday.
The fire occurred around noon in an alleyway off 29th Street near Broadway, fire officials said.
The palms were mixed with overgrown vegetation in the alley. The fire damaged a fence and melted part of a car parked nearby, Fire Chief Mike Wisko said.
Firefighters weren’t sure Tuesday what caused the flames, but a fire during the day isn’t likely to be caused by arson, Wisko said.
Galveston palms have in the past been the targets of arson, but most of those incidents happen at night, Wisko said.
Tuesday's fire was during the day and on a main street, he said.
“That doesn’t fit the typical pattern we saw with the other ones,” Wisko said.
Palms burn fast if they are lit by inciting material, Wisko said.
“They’re pretty much hollow,” Wisko said.
There isn’t video surveillance in the area, but the fire department is looking into the event, Wisko said.
