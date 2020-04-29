LEAGUE CITY
League City’s city hall annex building, municipal court and library will reopen in varying capacities Monday, City Manager John Baumgartner announced at Tuesday night’s regular meeting of the League City council.
“I think it’s good we’re doing measured reopening, as well,” Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
The city council also plans to have its next regular meeting in two weeks either at its council chambers or at the civic center, Hallisey said.
“I’m happy about that,” Hallisey said. “If we think we’re getting back to normalization, it becomes our responsibility to demonstrate that normalization.”
The municipal court will open its lobby for in-person payments and other business but isn’t planning to hold trials until June, Baumgartner said.
The Helen Hall Library will offer curbside service Monday, with an opening of the building possibly happening May 18, Baumgartner said.
The city also is looking into the opening of the recreation center at Hometown Heroes Park but doesn’t have a set date for that to occur. Any opening of the recreation center will be limited by restrictions placed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday regarding sporting activities, Baumgartner said.
“The governor said we can do sports with four or less people, so that’s very limiting — that’s tennis, that’s golf, that’s ... pickle ball and maybe some senior activities inside the facility,” Baumgartner said.
The city isn’t considering reopening playgrounds or sports fields yet, Baumgartner said.
“We’ll continue to watch the COVID numbers and see how to respond,” Baumgartner said. “The playgrounds are our biggest challenge, trying to keep them clean and keep them safe for all the different activities that go on there.”
