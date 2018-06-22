A Galveston County jury Friday sentenced a man to nine years in prison for stabbing another man twice during an argument over slashed tires.
Eddie Randle, 59, was convicted of one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced at the end of a trial that began Monday, court records show.
Police in May 2017 responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3900 block of Avenue H and found a man slumped over in the front passenger seat of a car, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The man was stabbed twice in the chest but eventually made a full recovery, Chief Assistant District Attorney Adam Poole said.
Police detained Randle at the residence where the car was parked, and he told them the victim had knocked on the door and assaulted him before he grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim, according to the affidavit.
But two witnesses told police that the victim was getting his car parked in front of Randle’s house and found all four tires were flat, according to the affidavit.
The victim went to speak to Randle about the slashed tires and was told to get off the property, according to the affidavit.
Randle followed the victim down the driveway and assaulted him, stabbing him multiple times, including once while the victim was already on the ground, according to the affidavit.
Police found a large pool of blood halfway down the driveway and bloodstains leading to the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
