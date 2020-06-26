LEAGUE CITY
City officials have canceled a fireworks display and a citizens appreciation day event in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s Friday executive order, which tightened restrictions statewide to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
League City’s July 3 fireworks display was one of the last planned Independence Day events in Galveston County. Many similar events were canceled several weeks ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Abbott’s order limits outdoor gatherings to no more than 100 people unless approved beforehand, officials said.
Abbott cited a positivity rate of more than 10 percent in people tested for the coronavirus as his motivation for tightening the restrictions.
The order also closed bars, as well as rafting and tubing businesses and placed new restrictions on restaurants.
Abbott said earlier this week that shutting down businesses again was a last resort.
League City officials on Friday said they would keep the public informed about a rescheduled date for the fireworks display.
