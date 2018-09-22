GALVESTON
A broken baling machine means the island's recycling center will have to pause compacting material over the next week, a city spokeswoman said.
The machine, which is used to compress recycled materials into compact blocks, has been broken for a week, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said. The machine should be repaired some time next week, she said.
The recycling center will store any recycled plastics, paper or cardboard residents take to its 61st Street center until the baler is repaired, Barnett said.
"We're still open for business," she said.
The repairs to the machine are expected to cost $3,099, Barnett said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
