A man arrested in California under suspicion of killing three men with a baseball bat, and badly beating another, is also in a suspect in the disappearance of two people who police searched for on Galveston Island last month.
Police in Santa Monica, California, on Monday arrested Ramon Escobar, 47, in the killing of three homeless men in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times. Another homeless man who was beaten and is in a coma was also connected to Escobar's arrest, police said.
Police accused Escobar of using a baseball bat to beat the men so that he could rob them, according to reports.
Charges were expected to be filed against Escobar on Wednesday, according to CBS News.
The case is connected to a recent incident in Galveston. Escobar is is a person of interest in the disappearance of Houston siblings Rogelio Escobar and Dina Escobar.
Roman Escobar is their nephew.
In August, authorities found the fire-gutted hulk of Dina Escobar's van on a beach in Galveston. Over subsequent days, search teams fanned out over the area where the van was found for signs of the siblings.
The searchers did not find anything.
Police suspect Ramon Escobar traveled to California after Rogelio Escobar and Dina Escobar were reported missing.
The Houston Police Department is investigating their disappearance.
