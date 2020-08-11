GALVESTON
Galveston leaders say charter requirements and voter-approved restrictions are preventing the city from giving a significant chunk of grant money to businesses that are struggling because of the pandemic.
But others in the community argue the city should work harder and get more creative to help businesses — even if that help only reaches a fraction of the island’s businesses.
Unlike some other cities in the county, Galveston has restrictions on its Industrial Development Corp. that prevent it from offering grants to some of the businesses that have been most severely hurt by pandemic closures and restrictions, including retailers, bars and restaurants, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
Organizations such as the Industrial Development Corp., common in Texas, use sales tax revenues to fund economic development projects.
After Hurricane Ike in 2008, voters approved restrictions to Galveston’s board that dedicates money to parks, beaches, economic development and infrastructure. That money can’t be moved around, said Garrett McLeod, economic development coordinator.
“You can’t just shift money around from silo to silo,” McLeod said.
For example, any excess money in the park or beach silos couldn’t go toward business grants, city officials said.
“This is actually what the voters wanted,” Maxwell said.
Members of the corporation last week also discussed using money from the infrastructure pot to pay for projects slated to expend funds in the city’s general budget. Such a move theoretically would free up money the city would have spent on infrastructure projects to give businesses — any kind of business — grants.
But another voter restriction requires that money to only infrastructure-related use, Maxwell said.
“I can only use it for certain infrastructure items,” Maxwell said. “Our infrastructure set-aside in the general fund is very unique to Galveston.”
Some business advocates are frustrated more hasn’t been done earlier to try to find ways to help businesses.
“A lot of businesses could use that,” corporation member Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon said. “Every little bit is going to help somebody somewhere. We’re too late in the game. We need to get ready and start getting out some funding and start helping some business.”
Tarlton-Shannon represents the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce on the board.
Industrial Development Corp. board members, using every avenue possible, should find creative ways to get money to island businesses, Tarlton-Shannon said.
McLeod proposed three options to the Industrial Development Corp. last week.
It could use $490,000 from the economic development fund to offer straight grants.
But because of its charter and state law, the board would only be able to give the money to companies that supply primary jobs, those that produce goods and services that could be exported in excess of what’s consumed locally, McLeod said.
In other words, retailers, arts and entertainment businesses, hotels and restaurants couldn’t apply, McLeod said.
Only about 20 percent of the businesses on the island are eligible for grants.
Cities with populations under 20,000, such as La Marque, don’t have to abide by the primary job rule and could give direct grants to any business, Maxwell said.
La Marque’s Economic Development Corp. issued nearly $1 million in grants to 125 local businesses this spring. La Marque has a population of about 17,000.
Another option would give businesses money specifically to assist with their utility bills, with about $58,000 available in the infrastructure pot, McLeod said.
Or, the corporation could use about $69,000 to market island businesses in general to try and drive revenue to Galveston, McLeod said.
Even if only 20 percent of island businesses are eligible to receive grants, that’s more than zero, Tarlton-Shannon said.
“It has been overlooked and overlooked,” Tarlton-Shannon said. “Even if it’s 20 percent, even if it’s 30 percent, if that group can have it, great.”
The corporation is scheduled to talk about potential assistance Monday.
