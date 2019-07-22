GALVESTON
A Galveston County jury found a man guilty of aggravated robbery, and a district judge sentenced him to 22 years in prison on an incident that occurred in 2015.
District Judge Jared Robinson of the 405th District Court sentenced Julio Lopez, 56, of Pasadena, on Thursday, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Shawn Connally said.
On Sept. 10, 2015, Lopez and another person met with a man to sell marijuana in La Marque, Connally said.
The three people had a disagreement about the purchase and Lopez and his companion pulled out a gun, struck the victim with the gun and tied his hands behind his back, Connally said. Lopez and companion then threatened to kill the victim and robbed him of more than $2,000, Connally said.
The victim ran away after the robbery, Connally said. Lopez was arrested in January 2016 after being identified by the victim, Connally said. The other person involved in the robbery was never identified or arrested, he said.
Lopez had a previous federal conviction for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, Connally said.
Lopez is listed in court records under the names Julio Caesar Lopez and Julio Lopez Alanis.
Lopez will not become eligible for parole until he serves half of his sentence, Connally said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.