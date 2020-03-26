The Galveston County Health District announced the first long-term hospitalization and 13 new cases of coronavirus among county residents Thursday.
By long term, officials mean the patient has been admitted to the hospital, rather than assessed and told to isolate at home.
The 13 cases are more than confirmed on any other day since the first Galveston County case on March 13 and brings the total to 40 cases countywide.
The woman who is hospitalized is in her 70s, and officials believe her case is an example of community spread, according to the health district. This is the first instance of a long-term hospitalization because of coronavirus in the county.
The county has not been releasing names of people who are confirmed cases to protect their privacy.
Of the 13 new cases, the youngest person is between 10 and 20 years old and the oldest in their 70s, according to the health district.
The county has been conducting more tests and discovering more cases, said Dr. Philip Keiser, the top local public health official.
"We cannot stress enough that you need to stay home," Keiser said. "Now is not the time to be having social get-togethers, to have play dates, to go shopping. If it is not essential for you to leave your home, please do not."
Social distancing works to reduce the virus' spread, Keiser said.
Of the people in the newly reported cases, nine are women and four are men, according to the health district.
Six of the people had come into contact with someone known to have contracted coronavirus and three had traveled recently, according to the health district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.