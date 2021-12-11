Caleb Hansen and other children from Church of the Living God say a prayer with Santa before the Galveston Municipal Police Association’s Annual Christmas Parade in Galveston on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Dressed as Santa, Timothy Clark takes a photo of his float before the Galveston Municipal Police Association’s Annual Christmas Parade in Galveston on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Members of the Jack Yates High School Lionettes drill team perform at the Galveston Municipal Police Association’s Annual Christmas Parade in Galveston on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Deborah Ford throws candy from a golf cart at the Galveston Municipal Police Association’s Annual Christmas Parade in Galveston on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Julietta Alvarez watches as the Galveston Municipal Police Association’s Annual Christmas Parade makes its way along Seawall Boulevard in Galveston on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Olivia Dowdy, 8, sips hot chocolate at the Galveston Municipal Police Association’s Annual Christmas Parade in Galveston on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Caleb Hansen and other children from Church of the Living God say a prayer with Santa before the Galveston Municipal Police Association’s Annual Christmas Parade in Galveston on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Josiah Hughes warms up with his fellow Jack Yates High School band members at the Galveston Municipal Police Association’s Annual Christmas Parade in Galveston on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
An inflatable Grinch peeks from a vehicle window before the Galveston Municipal Police Association’s Annual Christmas Parade in Galveston on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A Slingshot sports holiday colors at the Galveston Municipal Police Association’s Annual Christmas Parade in Galveston on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Zion Clevalle, 9, wears a festive hat while waiting in a float before the Galveston Municipal Police Association’s Annual Christmas Parade in Galveston on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Brandon Embry decorates a truck before the Galveston Municipal Police Association’s Annual Christmas Parade in Galveston on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.