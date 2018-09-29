GALVESTON
Update, 12:54 p.m.
The National Weather Service extended a flash flood warning for the Galveston area previously set to expire at noon, until 2:45 p.m., according to a meteorologist at the Houston-Galveston office.
The original flash flood warning was issued at 10:42 a.m.
Update, 11:36 a.m.
The city has placed some barricades around the downtown area. These barricades change from minute to minute, Galveston Police Department spokesman Joshua Schirard said.
The worst flooding is occurring in the area north of Broadway between 28th Street and 39th Street, Schirard said.
Harborside Drive between 25th Street and 37th Street is impassible, as well as parts of Broadway, a city spokeswoman said.
This may change when the tide is expected to go out in early afternoon, she said.
City spokespeople continue encouraging residents to avoid the downtown area and to drive slowly to avoid pushing flood water into businesses. During recent heavy rainfall events, business owners expressed frustration with vehicles moving wake water into their buildings.
The Galveston Island Shrimp Festival has been cancelled today and will resume tomorrow, the city announced.
Update, 10:49 a.m.
The National Weather Service in League City issued a flash flood warning in effect for central Galveston County until 12:45 p.m.
Two to four inches of rain have fallen around the downtown area and Port Bolivar and led to some impassable roads, the national service reported.
A city spokesperson Saturday morning urged residents to stay away from downtown.
More flooding and 1 to 3 inches of rainfall may still be possible, according to the National Weather Service's report.
Update, 10:23 a.m.
All Island Transit service is suspended until further notice, due to weather conditions, according to a city release.
Monitors at the Scholes International Airport reported 1.72 inches of precipitation between and 6:52 and 9:52 a.m.
Original story
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory in central Galveston County this morning until 12 p.m., advising on minor flooding in poor drainage areas.
Doppler radar indicated heavy rains due to thunderstorms, the weather service reported.
The weather service advised some locations could experience flooding including the downtown area, Pelican Island and the Galveston causeway.
Event organizers delayed the start of the Galveston Shrimp Festival by two hours, according to a city of Galveston tweet.
