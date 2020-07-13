GALVESTON
More than a dozen people at the Galveston County Jail were confirmed to have COVID-19 on Monday, the largest number of infections reported at the facility since the pandemic began.
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset confirmed Monday that 12 women being held at the jail tested positive for the virus. The women were tested after two women in the jail began showing symptoms of COVID-19, and the sheriff’s office offered testing to people being held in same area.
Ironically, the women who had COVID-19-like symptoms tested negative for the virus, Trochesset said.
Trochesset also reported Monday that a man being held at the jail had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch for treatment. The man’s condition was unclear Monday afternoon.
Prior to Monday, the sheriff’s office had only reported two cases of COVID-19 connected to the jail. Another eight sheriff’s office deputies also have tested positive.
“Are we concerned that it may spread further?” Trochesset said. “There’s always concern; look how it’s spreading in society.”
After announcing that the male prisoner was diagnosed with the virus, Trochesset said dozens more people being held in the jail will be offered the opportunity to be tested for the virus. Trochesset can not mandate the testing of all inmates without a court order, which his office did not intend to seek, he said.
Until Monday, no inmates who had been kept in the jail during the pandemic had required long-term hospitalization. Some people had been taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch after exhibiting symptoms but did not stay in the hospital overnight.
Officials have credited the lack of cases to precautions being taken at the jail, including screening employees for symptoms of COVID-19, as well as screening arrestees while they were being booked into the jail and requiring new arrestees to be isolated for at least 14 days after being booked.
The county also made a concerted effort to decrease the jail population by allowing some arrestees out on personal recognizance bonds, arranging plea deals with other arrestees and encouraging local police departments to issue citations instead of making arrests when possible.
On Monday, there were 821 people being held in the jail, according to jail records. The county jail, which is part of the county justice center complex on Galveston Island, is built to hold as many as 1,200 inmates. During the pandemic, the jail population has been as low as 764 inmates, though the number of people in the jail has risen since lockdown measures in Texas began to ease at the beginning of May.
There are other precautions the jail is not taking. Deputies are not required to wear masks inside the facility, and inmates themselves are not given masks. Trochesset said Monday there were not enough disposable masks to be given to every inmate.
Trochesset, who himself is self-quarantining because of possible exposure to COVID-19, said he did not plan to change any procedures or COVID-19 precautions but added he was in contact with the Galveston County Health District about the rise in cases at the jail.
“We evaluate regularly if there’s any more we can do to slow the spread or prevent it,” Trochesset said. “I can’t lock the front doors, and I can’t open the back doors. I just have to manage what we have.”
