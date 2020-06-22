The Texas Workforce Commission this week clarified guidance for unemployment claimants about their eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits if they refuse to be hired at their previous jobs because of COVID-19.
Each benefits case will be evaluated on an individual basis, officials said. The following reasons benefits will be granted are:
• You are 65 or older and/or have medical issues such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, a weakened immune system or are at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19;
• You have a household member who's considered high-risk;
• You've been diagnosed with COVID-19 by a source authorized by the state of Texas and have not recovered;
• You have a family member who has tested positive for COVID-19 by a source authorized by the state of Texas less than 14 days before and hasn't recovered;
• You're currently under a 14-day quarantine because of close contact exposure to COVID-19; or
• Your child's school or day care closed and no reasonable alternatives are available.
Any other situation will be subject to a case-by-case review by the commission based on individual circumstances. For information, visit www.texasworkforce.org or call 512-463-8942.
— Angela Wilson
