GALVESTON
Downtown island business operators worked Tuesday afternoon boarding, piling and stacking in anticipation of Hurricane Laura, which was expected to make landfall just up the coast late today.
Laura loomed, but for many, the scene brought memories of another major storm, Hurricane Ike, which devastated the island city’s historic commercial district, and most everything else, 12 years ago.
Galveston’s usually lively downtown was nearly empty except for the business owners boarding windows and piling sandbags in front of their doors.
Kathryn Zimmerman and her father, Roger, were taping plastic sheets over the bottom few feet of the doors to The Style Co., 2113 Postoffice St., Zimmerman’s business.
“It is what it is,” Zimmerman said. “It’s the risk you take living here.”
Her business wasn’t downtown during Hurricane Ike, but she remembers the destruction the storm brought, she said.
A hurricane will just be another trial in a year of woe brought on by the global coronavirus pandemic, she said.
“It’s just another thing for us to get through,” Zimmerman said.
At Shark Shack Beach Bar & Grill, 2402 Strand, crews boarded up all the windows and doors, pulled everything out of the ground-floor coolers and piled everything — including the booths and food in the freezer — onto shelves and tables.
“We took all the precautions we can,” William Neumann, co-owner of the restaurant, said.
Neumann remembers the flood waters of Hurricane Ike, which swamped all the businesses downtown, he said.
“I went through Ike, and it was not a pretty sight,” Neumann said.
The 2008 storm is still fresh on the minds of many Galvestonians, even though it’s been more than a decade since the hurricane, Mayor pro tem Craig Brown said.
“The downtown is taking this very seriously,” Brown said. “It’s one of the areas that floods first.”
It already has been a hard year for businesses with the coronavirus pandemic prompting shutdowns and capacity restrictions from local and state leaders, all putting a financial strain on Galveston’s tourism-driven economy.
At Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, 2225 Strand, employees were spending the day moving everything they could up to the second floor, Galveston branch owner Demas Caravageli said.
“That’s all you can do,” Caravageli said.
Caravageli booked a hotel room on the island so he can be on site to assess damage at the store as soon as the storm is over, he said.
The main floor of his shop is raised even higher than the tall Strand sidewalks. But in Hurricane Ike, water covered everything, Caravageli said.
It’s crazy to think about how quickly things can change, he said.
“Last week, I was kicking it at the pool,” Caravageli said. “It’s part of living on the island.”
Trayce Hepler was getting ready Tuesday afternoon to tape plastic coverings to the front of her business, Ile Petite Bakery & Deli, 2108 Church St.
“I’m just nervous about the water coming up,” Hepler said.
Her corner isn’t usually known for terrible flooding, but the building flooded during Hurricane Ike, which is on her mind, she said.
“It’s one more thing that’s lovely about 2020,” Hepler said.
