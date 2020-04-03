The total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Galveston County rose Friday to 136, up from 130 the day before, according to the Galveston County Health District.
Friday's numbers from the health district do not include another 70 cases connected to The Resort at Texas City, a nursing home, where Galveston County officials announced there had been an outbreak.
No fatalities from COVID-19, the infection caused by the coronavirus that is crippling countries around the world, had been reported in the county since the pandemic began.
A total of 17 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 on Friday. Forty had recovered as of Friday, the district said.
Also as of Thursday, 1,851 county residents had been tested locally for COVID-19, according to the health district.
The county health district began testing March 2.
About 7.3 percent of people tested have been positive for COVID-19, according to the health district.
Only people who had been screened as likely to have been infected were being tested, however, so the infection rate was skewed high.
League City had 53 total confirmed cases — the most among local cities in the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
People with mild illness recover in about two weeks; those with more severe illness might take three to six weeks to recover, according to the World Health Organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.