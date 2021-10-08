• The federal courthouse and offices in Galveston County will be open Monday.
• City offices in Clear Lake Shores, Friendswood and Santa Fe will be closed Monday.
• City offices in Galveston, Bayou Vista, Dickinson, Hitchcock, Jamaica Beach, La Marque, League City, Texas City and Tiki Island will be open Monday.
• Information wasn’t provided from the city of Kemah.
Schools
• Students in the Clear Creek, Galveston, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Texas City independent school districts; O’Connell College Preparatory School; Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School; Abundant Life Christian School; and True Cross Catholic School will not have classes Monday.
• Students in the Dickinson and High Island independent school districts; Ambassadors Preparatory Academy; Mainland Classical Academy; Upward Hope Academy; Satori; Galveston College; Texas A&M University at Galveston; and the University of Houston-Clear Lake will have classes Monday.
• Information wasn’t provided from Friendswood ISD, Bay Area Christian School, Holy Family Catholic School, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, Trinity Episcopal School, and College of the Mainland.
Libraries
• The Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe will be closed Saturday through Monday.
• The Friendswood, La Marque and Hitchcock public libraries will be closed Monday.
• Rosenberg Library, the Dickinson and Moore Memorial public libraries, and Helen Hall Library in League City will be open Monday.
Other closings
• No mail will be delivered from the United States Postal Service Monday.
• Most banks will be closed Monday.
• The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness clinics will be open Monday.
