GALVESTON
Galveston County and local cities will receive more than $141 million through the American Rescue Plan that President Joe Biden signed into law last week, according to an estimate published by the National Association of Counties.
Although the estimate is unofficial, it has been circulated through local government offices as officials begin discussions about what to do with the windfall.
The money, part of the broader $1.9 trillion recovery plan, could be used for a wide variety of things — not all of which are necessarily directly related to COVID-19.
Galveston County could receive more than $66 million, while the city of Galveston is estimated to receive $30 million. League City and Texas City will receive more than $10 million each.
Money through the recovery fund is allocated based on population, although cities that are eligible for Community Development Block Grants are eligible for a large share of funding.
While the legislation is discussed as a coronavirus relief bill, the money could go far beyond paying for expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic, said Tyler Drummond, the chief of staff for Galveston County Judge Mark Henry.
“It’s not a COVID rescue plan,” Drummond said. “It’s a stimulus package.”
The legislation allows for local aid to be sent to households, small businesses or nonprofits. It can be used to pay for water, sewer or broadband projects or even to provide “premium pay” to some public employees.
The county’s first goal for the money would be to refund itself for costs paid during the pandemic response, including for the operation of county testing and vaccination sites, Drummond said. The county also could reimburse itself for the cost of providing deputies to the city of La Marque after most of its police officers were quarantined because of exposure to the coronavirus.
But even after the county reimbursed itself for such expenditures, it will have many millions left to spend.
It likely will take months for commissioners to decide how to spend the funds, Drummond said. The money conceivably could go toward projects that have long been county priorities, such as criminal justice and mental health reforms.
The money is required to be sent and spent quickly. Half the funding is supposed to arrive within 60 days of the bill being signed, and the second half of funding will be sent in 2022. The law requires the funding be spent by 2024, Drummond said.
The city of Galveston hasn’t developed any formal guidance on how it would spend its stimulus funding, Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“We don’t even know which way we’re going with this yet because we don’t have good clear directives,” Maxwell said. The city might move slowly in making plans for the funding in case federal guidance changes, he said.
For instance, he worried that the program might be changed to be a reimbursement system or that more rules about limits on spending may emerge in coming weeks.
The city and the county have discussed collaborating on some uses for the money but only in very general terms, Maxwell said.
“They would rather work together towards a common goal,” Maxwell said.
