Government
• The Galveston County Courthouse will be closed today.
• The Federal Courthouse will be open today.
City offices
• City offices in Galveston, Friendswood, Hitchcock, La Marque, Texas City, Clear Lake Shores, Kemah, Jamaica Beach, Santa Fe, League City, Bayou Vista and Tiki Island will be closed today.
• Information wasn’t provided from the city of Dickinson.
Libraries
• The Friendswood, Dickinson and Moore Memorial public libraries, Helen Hall Library and the Mae S. Bruce Library will be closed through Sunday
• Rosenberg Library will be closed today and will reopen Saturday.
• Hitchcock Public Library will be closed through Monday.
• Information wasn’t provided from the La Marque Public Library.
• The post office will be open today.
Other closings
• Coastal Health & Wellness clinics and the Galveston County Health District will be closed today.
• The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will be closed today. The center will reopen Saturday.
