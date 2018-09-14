BACLIFF
A 38-year-old man was arrested Friday, days after he was accused of exposing himself to an 11-year-old child inside a Bacliff discount store, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office said.
Jason Jackson, 38, was charged with indecency with a child by exposure, according to the sheriff's office.
An 11-year-old girl on Tuesday told police that a man had exposed himself in a discount store in the 4200 block of state Highway 146, according to the sheriff's office.
The girl told deputies the man had followed her in a vehicle as she was walking to the store, and then followed her inside of it, according to the sheriff's office.
A store clerk saw the man expose himself, and the store called police, according to the sheriff's office. The man left the store before deputies arrived, but the clerk got the license plate number of the vehicle he was driving, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies identified Jackson using the license plate and video surveillance from the store, according to the sheriff's office.
Jackson was arrested after deputies found him walking on a street in Bacliff at 1:45 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's office.
He was still in custody at the Galveston County jail Friday afternoon, according to jail records. Jackson's bond was set at $80,000, according to court records.
