The police can be better, Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith said. And in the days after George Floyd‘s death, as protests and riots capture the nation’s attention, Smith was ready to talk about being better, and he hoped his peers would be, too.
In a letter posted May 29 on the Hitchcock Police Department’s website, Smith became the first Galveston County law enforcement official to speak out about Floyd’s death.
“This job is often stressful and that stress can be magnified when life and death decisions hang in the balance,” Smith said. “Going forward, I pray that all police officers will have the courage to intervene if and when they observe misconduct. I pray they will have the fortitude to be accountable and hold their peers accountable for their decisions and conduct.”
Floyd, a Houston native, died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The officer has been charged with murder, and on Wednesday, officials in Minnesota said more charges were coming against three officers who were present when Floyd died.
Smith, who is black, said he hoped that by speaking up and acknowledging Floyd’s death was wrong, he and other community leaders could begin to address longstanding problems of violence.
“Silence says a lot,” Smith said. “Hopefully, it will cause some sort of dialogue and some sort of unity for other community leaders and other people will feel more comfortable to talk about it and not just let this go.”
Smith wasn’t the only local law enforcement leader to speak up publicly about Floyd’s death. La Marque Police Chief Kirk Jackson called the actions of all four officers involved in Floyd’s death evil. League City Police Chief Gary Ratliff said the Minnesota officers failed Floyd and reassured residents that police are trained on how to avoid causing “positional asphyxiation” when making an arrest.
Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale — who on Tuesday met with a small group of protestors in front of the Galveston Police Department — called Floyd’s death a “disturbing scene we have seen far too many times,” while Mayor Jim Yarbrough invited residents to submit suggestions on how to address police violence and systemic racism.
What is missing from most of the public statements about Floyd is what exactly leaders are willing to change in the face of national outrage.
Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady on Tuesday issued his own statement about Floyd’s death and broached the subject.
“Now is the time for people who sincerely seek reform and racial healing to recommit to the long-term struggle, together,” Roady said.
On Wednesday, Roady said he didn’t have any specific reforms in mind, and said it was largely up to lawmakers to decide to change the criminal justice system.
“We have to look at the processes in place and see which of those need to change,” Roady said. “When people talk about reform, the most extreme sides tend to come out. The most extreme sides are usually not the best solution.”
Amid the ongoing discussion about police reform nationally, there are dozens of proposals to decrease police violence and increase accountability including establishing more civilian oversight of police, increasing standards for the use of deadly force, requiring more police training and making police conduct investigations more transparent and publicly accessible.
NOTEBOOK
Former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden plans to attend Floyd’s funeral in Houston next week. ... Biden trails President Donald Trump by 1 percentage point among Texas voters, according to a poll released by Quinnipiac University on Wednesday. Of 1,166 registered Texas voters polled, 44 percent said they would vote for Trump, and 43 precent said they would vote for Biden. The Texas Freedom Caucus, led by local state Rep. Mayes Middleton, has called on Gov. Greg Abbott to cancel a contract with MTX Group Inc., which is slated to receive $295 million to expand the state’s ability to identify and notify people potentially exposed to COVID-19. ... Caucus members are among a group of state lawmakers questioning the way the contract was awarded, and questioned whether data sought by the company would violate peoples’ privacy. ... There are 152 days until the Nov. 3 general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.