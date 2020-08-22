GALVESTON COUNTY
In an update on the unprecedented dual storms projected to enter the Gulf over the next week, the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management on Saturday reported Tropical Storm Marco is expected to move away from the area and make landfall east of the Texas-Louisiana border Monday afternoon.
“It appears Marco, while still low confidence in the projections, is getting better as time moves on,” Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said, adding that the updated storm track could see Tropical Storm Marco bypass Texas altogether.
According to the National Weather Service, Tropical Storm Marco will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane about 1 p.m. Monday in the southeast corner of Louisiana between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
The latest forecast differed dramatically from even those issued earlier Saturday, which predicted Marco would go ashore just south of Galveston near Brazoria County.
Tropical Storm Marco moved through the Yucatan Channel and into the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.
Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Laura, which moved past Hispaniola on Saturday, remained too far from the Gulf to determine a path, Henry said.
“We’re in a typical see-how-it-goes mode,” Henry said.
At this time, no evacuations are being ordered anywhere in the county except for, potentially, the Bolivar Peninsula if there is a threat of heavy thunderstorms, Henry said.
“Any place that floods during a thunderstorm is going to flood during this event,” Henry said. “I think that we may be getting a break as it does track north and east, and it will become less likely that we’ll have significant rainfall here. And, I don’t think significant wind damage was anticipated ever.”
Neither tropical storm is expected to develop into anything stronger than a Category 1 hurricane, Henry said.
The City of Galveston advised residents who live in low-lying areas and on the island’s West End to begin making preparations to secure their homes from the storm and prepare for power outages. Boarding windows, raising valuables and irreplaceable items to higher areas of homes and having ample supplies of water, batteries and prescription medications were recommended in the city’s statement.
“While there remains uncertainty about the path and strength of the storm systems, we encourage our residents to make preparations,” city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said. “Residents, particularly people in low-lying areas of the island and on the west end, should begin taking steps to ensure their home is secure from tropical force winds and potential flooding.”
