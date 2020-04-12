At the center of a daily tit-for-tat between President Donald Trump and leading infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci, debating the advisability of using the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, is Dr. Robin Armstrong, a Texas City-born hospitalist at Mainland Medical Center, graduate of La Marque High School and the University of Texas Medical Branch, and former president of the Galveston County Medical Society.
Armstrong is also a leading Texas Republican, member of the Galveston Pachyderm Club, delegate at the 2016 Republican National Convention that nominated Donald J. Trump and national party committeeman for Texas.
As of Sunday, 39 COVID-19-infected patients under Armstrong’s care at The Resort at Texas City nursing home completed a five-day regimen of hydroxychloroquine.
“After Sunday, none of them will be on it anymore,” Armstrong said. “We’re just happy the patients are better.”
Armstrong based that observation on how the 39 nursing home residents are looking, on no evidence of increased shortness of breath and that no one who started on it has been sent to the hospital.
“That’s a positive result,” he said.
Armstrong said he didn’t inform patients' relatives before using the drug, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends before physicians use any drugs not approved by the FDA for treatment of COVID-19.
He has used hydroxychloroquine in a hospital setting before and would have used it whether or not President Trump was promoting its use enthusiastically in daily Tweets and at press conferences, he said. Trump announced this week he has secured 1 million doses of the drug for the national stockpile.
On April 10, the Fort Worth Star Telegram published a glowing endorsement of the president’s leadership of the COVID-19 emergency response, penned by Armstrong.
“Most encouragingly of all, the most promising treatments yet proposed for COVID-19 — off-label uses of a variety of already FDA-approved drugs with known risk factors — are being sped to the front lines thank to the personal intervention of the president,” Armstrong wrote.
“This administration’s comprehensive and innovative strategy for combating the coronavirus is enormously encouraging to me as a physician. But it’s also encouraging to me as a Republican National Committeeman and a proud member of the Black Voices for Trump coalition. To me, the president’s aggressive response to this invisible enemy is the most compelling proof yet that he’s the right person to lead our nation,” he wrote.
Armstrong denies any connection between his standing in the Republican party and his decision to use the drug on infected patients, many of them elderly, all residents of a nursing home.
“It amazes me that someone would make that leap, would think I’m using this drug just because the president wants me to, because I’m a Republican,” Armstrong told The Daily News. “I have always kept my medical practice separate from my political life.”
The Galveston County Health District announced April 3 that 83 employees and residents of The Resort at Texas City, 1720 N. Logan St., had tested positive for COVID-19.
Two days later, Armstrong began treating 27 residents with hydroxychloroquine, made available to him with the help of Lt Gov. Dan Patrick, he said.
Twelve additional patients were added to the five-day treatment regimen — hydroxychloroquine with azithromycin or Z-Pac and a zinc supplement — over the next few days.
All patients completed the five-day treatment on Sunday. Armstrong and his team will continue to monitor them — all were symptomatic for COVID-19 prior to receiving the medication — and will share what they observe, he said.
“This is not an experiment, not a clinical trial,” he said, pointing to use of the drug in India and to studies from China and France that have indicated the drug has been effective at slowing the virus’s invasion of cells.
Fauci and others have dismissed the French study as too small and only anecdotal. Clinical trials are in progress with approval of the CDC in the United States. Scientists have criticized Trump’s promotion of using the drug, arguing no proof of its safety or effectiveness.
Armstrong agrees with both Fauci and the president, he said.
“Yes, there has not been a large randomized clinical trial done,” he said. “But for someone to say it should not be used for that reason, it sounds like somebody not actively engaged in patient care.”
The people he has been treating are people he knows, whose families he knows, Armstrong said.
“It makes me angry that people think I would experiment on people I know. I’m practicing medicine in my hometown at the hospital where I was born. I know these people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.