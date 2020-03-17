The Galveston County Health District has confirmed a second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in a Galveston County resident.
A man aged 45-50 presented to a University of Texas Medical Branch clinic with fever, dry cough, sore throat, headache and body aches and tested positive for the virus. Initial test results must be confirmed by the Houston Health Department laboratory to make a confirmed positive diagnosis.
It appears the man has not recently traveled or come into contact with another infected person, suggesting the first sign of community spread in Galveston County, according to the health district.
The health district is not releasing the man's identity but is investigating and quickly identifying people who have come in close contact with him.
In its announcement, the health district strongly encouraged event organizers to consider whether their gatherings can be held virtually or postponed, urging everyone to consider the health of others when making those decisions. Older people and those with chronic medical conditions are at highest risk of complications from the virus.
(1) comment
It was inevitable.
