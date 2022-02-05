A person died Saturday after falling from a mast on the the tall ship Elissa, the 1877 historic boat berthed at Galveston's seaport museum at Pier 22, Port of Galveston officials confirmed on Saturday.
The person, who wasn't immediately identified, was a volunteer working aboard the ship, officials said.
The death is believed to be an accident and is being investigated by the Port of Galveston Police Department, officials said.
Emergency responders were called to the port around noon on Saturday to reports of a person injured after an "elevated fall."
More details about the incident, including the name of the person who died, haven't been released.
Will Wright, a spokesman for the Galveston Historical Foundation, which operates the ship and the museum, confirmed a person had died aboard the ship on Saturday morning.
Wright declined to provide other information about the death, including the person's name or details about what happened. Wright said the foundation was waiting until the person's next of kin was notified to release more information.
Every year, the Elissa offers training classes to people interested in helping to maintain and sail the ship. The training includes lessons is sail rigging, which involve climbing up the ship's masts. According to the historical foundation's website, a class was scheduled to meet on Saturday.
The Elissa's tallest mast is 99 feet tall.
A message left with the Port of Galveston Police Department wasn't immediately returned on Saturday. Port Director Rodger Rees said that he had been informed about the incident by the police department, but only had basic details about what happened.
At about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the seaport museum was closed and a port police truck was parked out front.
Wright said the Elissa would be closed through the weekend.
The historical foundation is a tenant of the port, and leases space at Pier 21 to operate the ship and the museum.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
