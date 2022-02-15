GALVESTON

Bill Quiroga, District 4 councilman, died Monday after a long battle with COVID-19 in the hospital, his brother Roger “Bo” Quiroga confirmed Tuesday morning.

Bill Quiroga, 72, had been in the hospital since late January when he checked himself in and had missed a Jan. 27 Galveston City Council meeting.

Quiroga had been on a ventilator for several weeks and had several ups and downs throughout the month, Roger Quiroga said.

“It was a real, real roller coaster ride,” he said.

Quiroga hadn’t been able to visit his brother in the hospital much because he himself is recovering from cancer.

“He was a very good man," Roger Quiroga said. “He really loved his family and he loved the city as well. Not only do I lose a brother, but I lose a good city councilman.”

Roger Quiroga wasn’t sure whether his brother had been vaccinated, though he’d asked him to get inoculated against COVID-19, he said.

Quiroga’s family didn’t immediately know about his condition because Bill Quiroga checked himself into the hospital, Roger Quiroga said.

Bill Quiroga had served on council since he was elected in November 2020 after unseating incumbent Jason Hardcastle.

Quiroga is the second sitting council person to die in less than a year. 

District 1 Councilman E.R. Johnson died in April from complications with a triple bypass surgery. 

(6) comments

James Lippert

Get the jab, don't wind up on a slab.

C. Patterson

Insensitive and grossly inappropriate comment. This family has lost a loved one, friends are at a loss and the city has lost a public servant and this is what you have to say?

C. Patterson

Prayers and Condolences to the family, Galveston shares your grief

Charles Douglas

[thumbup][thumbup]

Lizzie Tish

We are very saddened by this news. We enjoyed many conversations with Bill over the years. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones at this time. RIP, Bill.

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Condolences. That's a tough way to go.

