Sorry, an error occurred.
Start your morning with the top headlines each day.
Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert.
Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.
Plan your fishing trips with Capt. Joe Kent's Reel Report every evening.
Receive Laura Elder's Biz Buzz direct to your inbox every Sunday.
Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning.
Receive an email notification each time resident weather expert Stan Blazyk writes a new article.
ICYMI is a weekly newsletter highlighting stories from the past week. Wether they were the most important, most read or most talked about we want to make sure you read them. ICYMI also features select historical content.
Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon.
Get a link to the latest e-Edition delivered to your inbox each morning.
Receive updates on the latest issues of Coast Monthly.
Receive the latest Dear Abby column in your inbox each morning.
Receive special offers from The Daily News and select partners including discounts, contests and more.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 66F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: February 15, 2022 @ 12:57 pm
February 15, 2022
Bill Quiroga
Reporter
GALVESTON
Bill Quiroga, District 4 councilman, died Monday after a long battle with COVID-19 in the hospital, his brother Roger “Bo” Quiroga confirmed Tuesday morning.
Bill Quiroga, 72, had been in the hospital since late January when he checked himself in and had missed a Jan. 27 Galveston City Council meeting.
Quiroga had been on a ventilator for several weeks and had several ups and downs throughout the month, Roger Quiroga said.
“It was a real, real roller coaster ride,” he said.
Quiroga hadn’t been able to visit his brother in the hospital much because he himself is recovering from cancer.
“He was a very good man," Roger Quiroga said. “He really loved his family and he loved the city as well. Not only do I lose a brother, but I lose a good city councilman.”
Roger Quiroga wasn’t sure whether his brother had been vaccinated, though he’d asked him to get inoculated against COVID-19, he said.
Quiroga’s family didn’t immediately know about his condition because Bill Quiroga checked himself into the hospital, Roger Quiroga said.
Bill Quiroga had served on council since he was elected in November 2020 after unseating incumbent Jason Hardcastle.
Quiroga is the second sitting council person to die in less than a year.
District 1 Councilman E.R. Johnson died in April from complications with a triple bypass surgery.
Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Get the jab, don't wind up on a slab.
Insensitive and grossly inappropriate comment. This family has lost a loved one, friends are at a loss and the city has lost a public servant and this is what you have to say?
Prayers and Condolences to the family, Galveston shares your grief
[thumbup][thumbup]
We are very saddened by this news. We enjoyed many conversations with Bill over the years. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones at this time. RIP, Bill.
Condolences. That's a tough way to go.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial
names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
(6) comments
Get the jab, don't wind up on a slab.
Insensitive and grossly inappropriate comment. This family has lost a loved one, friends are at a loss and the city has lost a public servant and this is what you have to say?
Prayers and Condolences to the family, Galveston shares your grief
[thumbup][thumbup]
We are very saddened by this news. We enjoyed many conversations with Bill over the years. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones at this time. RIP, Bill.
Condolences. That's a tough way to go.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.