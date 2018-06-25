GALVESTON
A Galveston police officer shot and killed a man early Monday morning, police said.
The shooting happened during a traffic stop about 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of Avenue L, Galveston Police Captain Joshua Schirard said.
The exact circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately clear. Police did not say why the car was initially pulled over. There were two police officers present during the traffic stop, Schirard said.
The man was shot inside a car, Schirard said. He was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital for treatment after being shot. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:42 a.m., Schirard said.
Police took a weapon from inside the car, Schirard said.
Police did not immediately identify the man who was killed. His family had not been notified as of 7:30 a.m., Schirard said.
He was a Hispanic man, between 18 and 20 years old, Schirard said. He did not know where the man was from.
The officer who fired the fatal shot was placed on administrative leave immediately. He was not immediately identified. The officer's name would be released in coming days, Schirard said.
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting. The Galveston Police Department will also conduct an administrative investigation, Schirard said.
It's the first fatal shooting by a Galveston police officer since an off-duty officer shot a woman in an alley off Broadway in March 2017. The officer involved in that shooting was no-billed by a grand jury in December.
