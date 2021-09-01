TEXAS CITY
Less than a month into the school year, Galveston County schools are reporting dozens of COVID cases among students.
The two school districts in Galveston County with masking requirements — Texas City and Galveston — have relatively low levels compared to some others, which district administrators attribute to requiring masks on campus.
Those rates aren’t vastly lower than some districts, and are higher than some that are relying on testing, cleaning measures and parent responsibility to keep cases down, however.
Meanwhile, administrators across the board concede that although they hope to keep cases down, students will test positive throughout the year.
Although Gov. Greg Abbott banned mask mandates in public schools, the rule is wrapped up in litigation brought by counties and school districts that implemented mask rules anyway.
Texas City Independent School District has one of the lowest rates of COVID among students in the county, with 0.5 percent, 39, of active cases among its 7,800 students as of Monday, according to district data.
The district leaders argue the mask mandate is helping, spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
“That’s one of the reasons we put it in place,” Tortorici said.
Last year, when masks also were required, less than 1 percent of students quarantined after close contacts with infected people tested positive for COVID, she said.
“We credited that to being able to do social distancing and wearing the masks as part of our mitigation process,” Tortorici said.
In Galveston, the other district requiring masks, 52 of the 6,000 students, 0.87 percent, had recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district.
Friendswood also has a relatively low rate at 0.86 percent, 53 of the 6,134 students as of Wednesday, according to district data.
When school started, cases initially jumped, said J.T. Patton, district safety director.
“It’s stabilized,” Patton said. “What we’ve seen from the end of last week through the middle of this week, it’s actually going down.”
Still, numbers are high compared to last year.
“Everybody’s numbers in Galveston County and the greater Houston area are higher than they were last year,” Patton said.
Dickinson reported a positivity rate of 0.81 percent, 94 students of the 11,594 student body, according to district data.
But the district updates its dashboard on Fridays and that number is likely to change this week, Superintendent Carla Voelkel said.
“This week, we are seeing increases in positivity with staff and students each day, just like all other school districts across the county and state,” Voelkel said. “Masking is strongly encouraged by staff, students and visitors at all district facilities and on school buses.”
Some districts have had higher rates, however.
In Santa Fe, 128 students had active cases, almost 3 percent of the 4,300 students, according to district data.
Santa Fe is monitoring its attendance rates to determine if it needs to modify operations at all, spokeswoman Patti Hanssard said.
If rates fall below 90 percent, the district will enter Stage 3, Hanssard said. That could mean asking students and staff in an area of the school particularly affected by COVID to self-quarantine, according to the district’s plan.
“Our attendance rate has remained at 90 percent or above at every campus for August,” Hanssard said.
The district also is restricting visitor access and screening students, she said.
As of Monday, Hitchcock Independent School District had 97 active cases among students, more than 5.4 percent of the roughly 1,770 students, according to school data.
Some of those students already might have tested negative but the number hasn’t been updated yet, Superintendent Travis Edwards said.
Regardless, the district anticipated large numbers of cases this year, he said.
“Just because of everybody back at school and the requirement that the masks aren’t required anymore,” Edwards said. “A lot of our kids are wearing them, a lot of them aren’t, also.”
Shutting down a classroom for quarantine doesn’t necessarily make sense because the cases aren’t concentrated in any one classroom or campus, he said.
“We believe it’s going to be probably like this for a good portion of the year,” Edwards said. “Shutting down to do a deep clean, you’d have to do it many, many times throughout the year.”
Hitchcock is encouraging students to get vaccinated if they’re eligible, is installing water bottle-filling stations and taking other steps to reduce contact among students.
Patton attributes Friendswood’s lower positivity rate to the diligence of parents in keeping sick students home and to the district’s aggressive and regular testing of teachers, he said.
“If a person is symptomatic, we test them,” Patton said.
That way, teachers who are sick will go home before having contact with students, he said.
