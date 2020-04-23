LEAGUE CITY
Federal funding from the Paycheck Protection Program already has had local effects, as the small-business loans created in response to the coronavirus pandemic have allowed business owners to keep paying their employees.
“A lot of people were grateful to be able to keep their payroll going and their employees paid so that we can get through this and get back to business as usual,” Bill Provenzano, senior vice president at HomeTown Bank of League City, said.
In preparation for the Paycheck Protection Program funds becoming available, HomeTown Bank took an “all hands on deck” approach to the heavy demand from local businesses for the loans, Provenzano said.
“We worked seven days a week, late hours,” Provenzano said. “All of our loan department stayed very late at night so that we could get through our applications, get them underwritten and get them ready for when the portal opened.”
By the time the federal funds for the program were exhausted, HomeTown Bank had approved nearly 500 loans totaling about $43 million, Provenzano said. Businesses continued to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program all the way until the funds ran out and even after that, he said.
One of the League City small businesses aided by the Paycheck Protection Program has been Butler’s Courtyard — which, as an event center that hosts wedding receptions, various photo shoots and other gatherings, has seen business slam to a halt amid coronavirus concerns and stay-at-home orders. But, thanks to the program, Butler’s Courtyard has been able to continue to pay its 25 employees.
“For the sake of my team members, I am grateful because I am able to pay them,” Butler’s Courtyard co-owner Amber Murphy said. “So, even though they’ve been, I guess you would say, furloughed because I’ve lost all my events and, therefore, they’ve lost all their hours, they’re still able to take home a paycheck and pay their bills and keep living.”
The Small Business Administration stipulates the loans will be fully forgiven if the funds are used solely for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. At least 75 percent of the loan must be used specifically for payroll costs, according to the administration.
Be that as it may, there always is concern when it comes to a business taking on additional debt, Murphy said.
“We have some guidelines that we’re working with to try to ensure that it’s forgiven, but as a small business that already has a mountain of debt, taking on another can be more damaging than it is helpful,” Murphy said.
After an eight-week period, those businesses that used the Paycheck Protection Program will have to show proof to their respective lenders that the funds were used as the program intends, Provenzano said.
On April 3, small businesses could begin to apply for a piece of the $349 billion in federal funding allotted for the Paycheck Protection Program, and fewer than two weeks later, the funds ran out, according to a notice posted April 16 on the SBA’s website.
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved an additional $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program. As of press time, the Senate’s deal still needs to be approved by a vote of the House of Representatives and signed by President Donald Trump before businesses that missed out on the first round of funding can have another opportunity to be aided by the program.
A common misconception among local business owners is if they were unable to get these loans before the funding ran out, then they missed out entirely, Provenzano said.
“I had a business specifically tell me that,” Provenzano said. “It was the day after the portal closed, and they told me, ‘Well, there’s no sense in me doing it.’ I said, ‘No, go ahead and apply, and that way, when and if the money gets approved, I’ll have already reviewed your documentation, got you approved, and you’ll be ready to go.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.