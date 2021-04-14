TEXAS CITY
A crash involving a tractor-trailer rig is blocking people from driving onto state Highway 146 from Interstate 45, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
A truck carrying cotton bales rolled over on the highway about 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.
No one was injured in the crash, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. Two exits on the northbound side of Interstate 45, Exit 5 and Exit 7A, are closed as the crash is being cleared, Trochesset said.
