KEMAH
A local attorney was found guilty Wednesday of fabricating evidence about serving alcohol to underage girls, prosecutors announced.
A jury late Wednesday found Paul Houston Lavalle, 59, guilty of two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Assistant District Attorney Colton Turner said. He is tentatively set for sentencing Jan. 24.
Lavalle was accused of having a paralegal prepare affidavits for two minors he personally dictated and the girls signed, Turner said.
Kemah police officers in October 2018 responded to a welfare concern and found three teenage girls and Lavalle’s child at his home, Turner said.
The girls testified they drank alcoholic drinks that Lavalle provided, Turner said.
Lavalle eventually left two of the girls at home to watch his daughter while he went out to dinner with the third, Turner said.
Lavalle faces between two and 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, or probation, for the charges, Turner said.
