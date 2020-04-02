Texas City and La Marque’s Economic Development Corps. have rolled out quick-turnaround grants to small businesses that have lost revenue and need help paying their bills during the coronavirus emergency that has shuttered many.
The grants are aimed at helping local residents retain jobs and businesses pay salaries, rent and other expenses until they are able to access federal stimulus funds, officials said.
Texas City’s Business Stimulus and Employee Retention Program has $500,000 to distribute. Development corporations in Texas are funded with a portion of the sales tax collected by the municipality they serve.
“We’re going to let our businesses of 50 or less apply for grants ranging from $1,500 to $25,000,” said Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle. “The chamber of commerce is promoting it, and the EDC announced it on Tuesday.”
Qualified applicants must own businesses with a physical business address within the city limits of Texas City that’s not based in a home or residence, and have 50 or fewer employees. Businesses are eligible for grants to pay up to two months’ salaries, rent, utilities and other normal operating expenses.
The amount of grant each business is eligible for depends on the company’s valuation and volume of business.
La Marque’s Economic Development Corp. on Thursday approved a similar grant program with $250,000 in total funding available, City Manager Charles “Tink” Jackson said.
La Marque’s Emergency Business Retention Program is designed to help businesses remain viable until they can receive funds from the $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package and will help the city hang on to its businesses, Jackson said.
“It’s hard enough to get a small business up and running,” Jackson said. “When you have a situation like this, sometimes they can’t hold out and can’t get started back up. We need businesses to be ready to function when we get rolling again after this virus has passed.”
Businesses with fewer than 50 employees that operate out of a storefront, not a home, and can certify that COVID-19 restrictions caused them to lose at least 20 percent of their business are encouraged to apply, he said.
“If their annual sales are $100,000 or less, they can get up to $5,000,” Jackson said. “If their sales are up to $3 million, they can get $25,000.”
To learn more about the Texas City program, visit www.texascitytx.org or email tcedcgrant@texascitytx.gov.
La Marque hopes to keep its application process online at the city’s website, www.ci.la-marque.tx.us. But if anyone doesn’t have the ability to submit an online application, paper applications will be available at the city’s drive-through window at La Marque City Hall, 1111 Bayou Road. Applications can be dropped off at the drive-through window as well.
Applications for both Texas City’s and La Marque’s grant programs are due Tuesday.
The Dickinson Economic Development Corp. has called a special meeting early next week to discuss and consider taking action on a similar grant program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.