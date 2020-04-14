GALVESTON
The city of Galveston is making plans to begin a slow, phased reopening of its beaches, bars, restaurants, parks, entertainment venues and more next month as increased COVID-19 testing returns increasingly promising results, officials said Tuesday.
City leaders began planning about the same time the county’s top public health official said it appeared efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus were succeeding.
But Galveston’s position as a tourist destination and get-away spot for cabin-fevered Houstonians means its own reopening depends greatly on when Harris County and other regional governments begin to ease their COVID-19 restrictions, officials said.
City officials expect to have the outline of a reopening plan ready for elected leaders to discuss by next week, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s social distancing orders expire April 30 and, although the city will have to wait for the official word from the state, it’s time to start making plans, Maxwell said.
Opening up businesses and attractions will happen in phases, Maxwell said.
“You can’t just turn the switch back on,” he said.
The first waves of reopening Galveston might mean allowing restaurants to open at partial capacity or fishing piers to open with a restricted occupancy or beaches to open during certain hours of the day, Maxwell said.
The phased approach will take time and likely come in two-week increments, he said.
But reopening the island will depend on what other cities in the region, particularly Houston, do, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
If Galveston reopens fully, many of Harris County’s 4.7 million residents are likely to flock to the island, eager to get out of the house after weeks of stay-at-home orders, Yarbrough said.
“What Harris County is doing and will do is a concern of ours,” he said.
Yarbrough hasn’t been getting pressure from businesses to begin reopening, but he has gotten many emails from residents, especially those who want to walk on the beach, he said.
Yarbrough said he is hopeful that Galveston and Galveston County were starting to see less dramatic increases in case numbers, he said.
The city began talking about reopening the same week the Galveston County Health district said it would open an island testing site and allow anyone to schedule an appointment both there and at a Texas City site. Testing had been limited to people in high-risk groups.
LATEST NUMBERSA total of 27 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Galveston, according to the health district. That’s 0.54 cases per 1,000 residents, the lowest rate among county cities that have reported cases.
As of Tuesday, the health district had gotten results back for 526 people through its free testing clinic in Texas City. Only 12 people, 2.3 percent, tested positive. The clinic opened April 9, and the health district plans to open another free clinic on the island Thursday, growing its daily free testing capacity from 176 to 368, according to the health district.
Across the county, 392 people of the 4,407 tested, 8.9 percent, had tested positive, according to the health district.
“I think we can say we’ve been successful in flattening the curve,” said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County’s local health authority. “The numbers haven’t shot up to where we expected them to be this week.”
The number of cases still are rising, but slowly, Keiser said.
There likely will be restrictions of some kind through the summer, but the city isn’t sure yet what those would look like, Maxwell said.
And because of Galveston’s proximity to Houston, tourist attractions and beaches likely will be some of the last things to return in full, Yarbrough said.
— Reporter John Wayne Ferguson contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.