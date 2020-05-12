GALVESTON COUNTY
For more than a month, the number of active cases of coronavirus in Galveston County has remained roughly at 250 — an indication that the region has done well in terms of clamping down on spread of the virus, according to the county’s top health official.
While the steady number of active cases indicates social distancing measures are working, there is still active transmission of the virus and officials warn to continue practicing caution.
While the virus is still circulating in the community, the overall numbers are not increasing, said Dr. Philip Keiser, the top health official for the Galveston County Health District.
“We haven’t seen any big spikes,” Keiser said.
From March 13 to April 13, the number of active cases shot from one to 276, according to health district data.
Since then, the active case total has remained in a fairly steady range, fluctuating between 276 at a high and 227 at a low, according to the data.
There were 243 active cases as of Tuesday, according to the data.
Keiser expected to see some increase in the number of new cases in a week or two, which will show the results of businesses reopening and people starting to interact more, potentially transmitting the virus, he said.
“The reality is, if we all wear masks for a month, that’s really going to help with preventing the spread of this,” Keiser said.
What kept cases relatively low in the region was early action by public officials, Keiser said.
The health district’s data is showing that many of the early cases of the coronavirus in Galveston County came because of travel to New York, Keiser said. Early measures on clamping down on spread were crucial, Keiser said.
On March 26, about two weeks after the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Galveston County, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered that people traveling from New York or New Orleans quarantine themselves for 14 days.
It might be hard for people to imagine how bad the situation could have gotten if there hadn’t been proper social distancing measures early on, but it could have been much worse, Keiser said.
“Social distancing worked,” Keiser said. “Given all the data and how consistent it has been over the past several weeks, it is time to be loosening up — but we need to do it carefully.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.