League City will issue $11.02 million in certificates of obligation to fund capital improvement projects, city staff said.
The council approved the sale during Tuesday’s meeting, after several public meetings about the decision.
Certificates of obligation are a type of debt cities can issue without voter approval, unless residents successfully petition for a referendum.
The certificates of obligation will pay for work through 2019 on specific planned city projects, including a new animal shelter, a new fire station and the Ervin Connector road improvements, city staff said.
The city council members in April approved spending $7.5 million to build a new animal shelter on West Walker Street and in 2017 to spend $5.175 million for Fire Station No. 6 on South Shore Boulevard.
