GALVESTON

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle will call on the Port of Galveston beginning Friday morning.

The 295-foot flagship of the U.S. Coast Guard is scheduled to tie up at Pier 21 about 10 a.m. 

Before arriving at the pier, the ship will sail through the Galveston Ship Channel.

The ship is scheduled to begin its transit through the port about 9 a.m., officials said.

The best place to watch the ship sail by is Pier 21 or Seawolf Park, officials said.

The Eagle will be open for public tours beginning noon Friday. It also will host public tours from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Eagle is a three-masted barque with more than 22,300 square feet of sail and 6 miles of rigging.

It was built in 1936 and is the largest tall ship in active service of the United State government. The Coast Guard uses the Eagle as a training ship for cadets.

The ship last visited Galveston in 1972.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription