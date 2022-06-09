Coast Guard's tall ship visit to Galveston begins Friday By JOHN WAYNE FERGUSON The Daily News John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jun 9, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALVESTONThe U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle will call on the Port of Galveston beginning Friday morning.The 295-foot flagship of the U.S. Coast Guard is scheduled to tie up at Pier 21 about 10 a.m. Before arriving at the pier, the ship will sail through the Galveston Ship Channel.The ship is scheduled to begin its transit through the port about 9 a.m., officials said.The best place to watch the ship sail by is Pier 21 or Seawolf Park, officials said.The Eagle will be open for public tours beginning noon Friday. It also will host public tours from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.The Eagle is a three-masted barque with more than 22,300 square feet of sail and 6 miles of rigging.It was built in 1936 and is the largest tall ship in active service of the United State government. The Coast Guard uses the Eagle as a training ship for cadets.The ship last visited Galveston in 1972. John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson. 