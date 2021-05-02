Cruise ships returned to Galveston on Sunday, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently revised some of its rules for sailing. But the cruise industry and the people who love it are still waiting for the OK to set sail.
Question of the Week: Is it time to lift restrictions and get the cruise industry back to business?
• Yes
• No
