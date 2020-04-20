Galveston County’s judge and city leaders have resolved to be as unified as possible in lifting locally mandated COVID-19 rules about social distancing and other restrictions enacted to slow the virus’ spread, officials said Monday.
They reached agreement during a phone call Friday afternoon among Judge Mark Henry and leaders of the county’s 13 municipalities.
The agreement is tentative and based on assumptions that might change because of federal and state guidance on reopening plans and timelines in coming days, they said.
“Last Friday, on a weekly conference call my office has been hosting, all of the Galveston County mayors and I agreed to a coordinated approach on developing guidelines on best practices to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 for when anticipated reopening orders come down from Gov. Abbott,” Henry said in a statement.
“If the governor leaves this decision up to local jurisdictions, then this unified approach will set Galveston County up to be open for business with little delay, while also adhering to guidance provided by our local health authority, Dr. Philip Keiser.”
Abbott on Friday announced some plans about how Texas would begin reopening businesses closed or restricted by coronavirus measures. A more detailed announcement would not come until April 27, however, Abbott said.
Leaders of cities in the county are assuming Abbott will delegate some details about reopening to local governments. Because of that, the city of Galveston has begun drafting policies to shape a reopening plan.
The draft policies include such things as requiring restaurants to maintain 6 feet of distance between diners or mandating that restaurant staff wear face masks while working.
The city has shared its framework with the county, officials said. City and county leaders again are scheduled to speak Thursday by telephone conference about policies widely applied, they said.
“We agreed that we were all going to resolve to try to have a unified plan so there wasn’t going to be confusion from city to city,” Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle said. “We don’t want to go against neighboring cities.”
Officials compared the plan to the original March 23 stay-at-home order signed by Henry and every county mayor that laid out a basic structure for the county’s COVID-19 shutdown policies.
While that order was made jointly, there have been few other examples of the county and cities making unified decisions in the past month. There have been a few examples of the county and cities making contradictory decisions, such as Galveston closing its beaches to all visitors while county-managed Bolivar Peninsula beaches mostly remained open.
League City on Easter weekend closed its municipal parks, whereas the county chose to leave Walter Hall Park, which is in League City, open.
A unified plan could fail if there are serious disagreements about what the policies should say, Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“There’s no formal agreement,” Maxwell said. “If Galveston or Bayou Vista or Tiki Island decides, ‘Screw this, I’m going to do my own thing,’ there’s nothing that makes them have to do it.”
For special circumstances, such as tourist attractions or beaches, it’s also possible for cities to enact their own rules beyond what’s in the universal playbook, Maxwell said.
“Each city is going to have some special needs,” Maxwell said. “No other city in the county has beaches, so I’m going to have some special needs. Kemah may have special needs that I don’t have. But we all have core things that we do. What we agreed to do is work together to come up with a set of rules that we can all agree on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.