A Friendswood man accused of brandishing a rifle during a SWAT standoff has been charged with two felonies, police said.
Donald Lee Hunter, 43, is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and assault causing bodily injury family violence, jail records show. He is being held in the Galveston County jail on bonds of $41,500, jail records show.
Friendswood police arrested Hunter about 5:19 a.m. Thursday at the end of a six-hour SWAT standoff, officials said.
Hunter is accused of assaulting his 39-year-old wife at their home in the 1200 block of Piney Woods Drive, police said.
The woman then escaped and reported the incident to police, who showed up and Hunter confronted them while holding an AR-15 style rifle, police said.
The department’s tactical and negotiation team then responded when officers weren’t able to persuade Hunter to surrender, police said.
