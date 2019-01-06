TEXAS CITY
Police were searching Sunday for Xavion Young, 7, who had gone missing from a Texas City apartment complex, police said.
The boy, who is autistic and nonverbal, was last seen about 12:15 p.m. at the Costa Mariposa Apartment Homes, 7555 Medical Center Drive, police said.
The boy is 4 feet tall and weights about 54 pounds, police said He was last seen wearing grey and white plaid shorts and blue and black Velcro shoes, police said.
Police ask those with any information to call the department at 409-643-5720.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.