Government
• The Galveston County Courthouse will be closed Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.
• The Federal Courthouse will be closed Nov. 25.
City offices
• City offices in Bayou Vista, Jamaica Beach and Kemah will close at noon Wednesday and will remain closed through Nov. 26.
• City offices in Dickinson and Santa Fe will close at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed through Nov. 26.
• City offices in Galveston, Clear Lake Shores, Friendswood, La Marque, Texas City and Tiki Island will be closed Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.
• Information wasn’t provided from the city of League City.
Schools
• High Island Independent School District will have an early release at noon Friday. Students will not have any classes Monday through Nov. 26.
• Ambassadors Preparatory Academy will have an early release Monday. Students will not have any classes Tuesday through Nov. 26.
• Students who attend Clear Creek, Dickinson, Friendswood, Galveston, Santa Fe and Texas City independent school districts; Mainland Classical Academy; Odyssey Academy; Upward Hope Academy; O’Connell College Preparatory Academy; Satori; Abundant Life Christian School; and True Cross Catholic School will not have classes Monday through Nov. 26.
• Galveston College will be closed Wednesday through Nov. 28.
• The University of Houston-Clear Lake will be closed Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.
• Information wasn’t provided from Bay Area Christian School, Holy Family Catholic School, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, Trinity Episcopal School, College of the Mainland and Texas A&M University at Galveston.
Libraries
• Helen Hall Library will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed through Nov. 28.
• The Mae S. Bruce Library will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed through Nov. 26.
• The Friendswood Public Library will be closed Nov. 25 through Nov. 27.
• Rosenberg Library and Moore Memorial Public Library will be closed Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.
• The Hitchcock Public Library will be closed Nov. 25 through Nov. 29.
• Information wasn’t provided from the Dickinson and La Marque public libraries.
• The post office will be closed Nov. 25, and no mail, except U.S. Express items, will be delivered.
Other closings
• Most banks will be closed Nov. 25.
• Coastal Health & Wellness clinics will be closed Nov. 25 through Nov. 27.
• The Galveston County Health District will be closed Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.
• The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will be closed Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. The center will reopen Nov. 27.
• The Daily News offices will close at noon Wednesday and will remain closed through Nov. 25. Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Nov. 26.
