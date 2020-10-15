A lawsuit between a Santa Fe woman and a former principal at Hitchcock primary school, among others, has ended.
The parties involved filed a notice of a joint nonsuit in the 10th District Court, which ended the lawsuit, one of the parties reported Thursday and court records confirmed.
Attorneys representing Catherine Dorchuck and Catherine Dorchuck doing business as A Pawsitive Approach Dog Training filed a third-party petition in December 2019 against Angela Mancini and Sarah Morgan, seeking to end a contract.
Essentially, Dorchuck argued the principal and another defendant reached a series of agreements with Dorchuck to get several service dogs but eventually took advantage of her mental health problems to convince her to sign a bad agreement, giving them the service dogs. But both the principal and others asserted Dorchuck was just trying to loop them in to an unrelated lawsuit.
