The Galveston County Health District on Friday announced three deaths related to COVID-19, along with 112 confirmed positive cases.
The dead were all women, two in the 81-to-90 age range and one in the 61-to-70 range. All had preexisting medical conditions, according to the health district. The deaths occurred Nov. 21, Nov. 22 and Nov. 30, according to the district.
The 112 cases reported Friday included 109 newly diagnosed cases and three previously diagnosed cases that had not been reported.
— From staff reports
