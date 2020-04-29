Charlie Felts, owner of Opus Ocean Grille, stands in the dining room of his Clear Lake Shores restaurant Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The restaurant, along with others across the state, will reopen its dining room Friday as regulations imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic are relaxed. To ensure that social distancing requirements are met, restaurants are only allowed to seat 25 percent of their maximum capacity. Felts placed black cloth napkins on tables that are to stay vacant.